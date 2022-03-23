Fireball (FIRE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $143.00

Fireball (FIRE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Fireball coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.92 or 0.00013987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fireball has a market cap of $116,382.70 and $143.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fireball has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Fireball

Fireball (FIRE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,673 coins. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Fireball

