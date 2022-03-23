First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $154.80 Million

Equities analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) will announce $154.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $154.60 million and the highest is $155.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. reported sales of $155.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full-year sales of $639.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $639.00 million to $639.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $701.90 million, with estimates ranging from $685.00 million to $718.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $156.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.34. 332,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,680. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.05. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,972,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,840,000 after purchasing an additional 60,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,739,000 after purchasing an additional 127,915 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,542,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,615,000 after purchasing an additional 400,962 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,141,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,826,000 after acquiring an additional 13,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,443,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

