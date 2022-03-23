First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$39.00 to C$41.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. First Quantum Minerals traded as high as C$42.50 and last traded at C$42.41, with a volume of 389693 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$41.19.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$39.00 target price on First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$32.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.32.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total transaction of C$1,136,662.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,201,299.26. Also, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.72, for a total value of C$2,995,691.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$215,646,462. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,650 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,912.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of C$29.10 billion and a PE ratio of 27.05.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

