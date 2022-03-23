First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Holdings Boosted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in First Solar were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,940,487 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,235,299,000 after acquiring an additional 602,676 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $921,948,000 after buying an additional 488,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301,257 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $124,217,000 after buying an additional 68,614 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,232,449 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $117,646,000 after buying an additional 45,019 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 150.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $73,785,000 after buying an additional 489,336 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar stock opened at $79.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $123.13.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.16. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSLR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Solar from $90.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,301 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $92,969.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,492 shares of company stock worth $648,497. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

