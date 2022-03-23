First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has increased its dividend by 0.1% over the last three years.

Shares of FSD stock opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.91. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $16.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 10.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,805,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,937,000 after purchasing an additional 362,691 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the third quarter worth $2,592,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the fourth quarter worth $624,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 34,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 25,878 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

