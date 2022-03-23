First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG) Shares Up 0.7%

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.71 and last traded at $75.48. 17,968 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 63,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.93.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.46.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.