First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FPF)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 4.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE:FPF opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $26.26.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
