First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FPF)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 4.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:FPF opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $26.26.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FPF. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.