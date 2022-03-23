First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) Stock Holdings Boosted by TMD Wealth Management LLC

TMD Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,450 shares during the period. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF makes up 12.6% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned about 4.95% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $33,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCTR. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,469,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 691.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 676,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,997,000 after purchasing an additional 590,809 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 821,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,926,000 after purchasing an additional 493,471 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 1,546.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 375,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,760,000 after buying an additional 352,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,431,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,676,000 after buying an additional 241,445 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

Shares of FCTR traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,609. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.89. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.