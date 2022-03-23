Fonix Mobile PLC (LON:FNX) to Issue GBX 2 Dividend

Fonix Mobile PLC (LON:FNX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON FNX opened at GBX 155.50 ($2.05) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 151.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 156.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fonix Mobile has a 1 year low of GBX 118 ($1.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 190 ($2.50). The stock has a market capitalization of £155.50 million and a PE ratio of 20.79.
Fonix Mobile Company Profile (Get Rating)
