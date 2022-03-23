Fonix Mobile PLC (LON:FNX) to Issue GBX 2 Dividend

Fonix Mobile PLC (LON:FNX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON FNX opened at GBX 155.50 ($2.05) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 151.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 156.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fonix Mobile has a 1 year low of GBX 118 ($1.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 190 ($2.50). The stock has a market capitalization of £155.50 million and a PE ratio of 20.79.

Fonix Mobile Ltd provides mobile payments and messaging services for client in media, telecoms, entertainment, enterprise, and commerce. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United States.

