Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $69,584.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $82,839.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Vertical Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.53.

Fortive stock opened at $61.42 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.23.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.28%.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

