Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) will report sales of $163.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $156.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.96 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors posted sales of $77.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year sales of $769.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $743.59 million to $795.78 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $926.64 million, with estimates ranging from $919.61 million to $933.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $145.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.37 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 23.96%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 1.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is -91.03%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,971,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,044,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,899,000 after acquiring an additional 877,056 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,266,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,912,000 after acquiring an additional 652,955 shares during the last quarter. Caspian Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $82,591,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,786,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,717,000 after acquiring an additional 380,037 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.