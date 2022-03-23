Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 548,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after buying an additional 29,444 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $590,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 301,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF stock opened at $51.06 on Wednesday. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $49.76 and a 1 year high of $56.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.20.

