Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $328,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $117.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.43 and its 200 day moving average is $191.13.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

