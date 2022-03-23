Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $358,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 21.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Starbucks by 5.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,611,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $87.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $78.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.85.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.