Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $508,000 Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 72.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 212.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of DKNG opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $73.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $34.20.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry Sloan bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $769,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $4,033,381.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on DraftKings from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on DraftKings from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.54.

About DraftKings (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.