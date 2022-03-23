Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,317,000. ACT Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,177,000 after acquiring an additional 86,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $106.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.96. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.61 and a 1-year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

