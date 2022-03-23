Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 107.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,433 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 58,597 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 23,131 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

BEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 668,297 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $8,200,004.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

