Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.08

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.08 and traded as high as C$15.05. Freehold Royalties shares last traded at C$14.75, with a volume of 897,139 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRU shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Freehold Royalties to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.21.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.80%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

