Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Gap Down to $64.71

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $64.71, but opened at $63.02. Fulgent Genetics shares last traded at $64.17, with a volume of 986 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.57.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 51.12% and a return on equity of 51.21%. The company had revenue of $251.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,144,000 after acquiring an additional 50,770 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

