FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.53 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) will report $16.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.42 million. FVCBankcorp posted sales of $14.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full-year sales of $68.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.30 million to $68.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $76.29 million, with estimates ranging from $75.98 million to $76.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.02 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 11.59%.

FVCB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.50 price target on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ FVCB traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $20.80. 341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,483. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.36. The company has a market cap of $284.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. FVCBankcorp has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $21.49.

In other FVCBankcorp news, insider William G. Byers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO B. Todd Dempsey sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $188,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,592 shares of company stock valued at $701,954 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FVCB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

