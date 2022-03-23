FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) Issued By Cormark

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Information Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 17th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.40. Cormark also issued estimates for Information Services’ FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$29.00 target price on Information Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on Information Services from C$30.75 to C$31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. CIBC dropped their target price on Information Services from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Information Services from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of ISV stock opened at C$23.00 on Monday. Information Services has a 1-year low of C$20.67 and a 1-year high of C$33.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.32, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of C$402.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

