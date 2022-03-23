FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) Issued By Cormark

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Information Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 17th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.40. Cormark also issued estimates for Information Services’ FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$29.00 target price on Information Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on Information Services from C$30.75 to C$31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. CIBC dropped their target price on Information Services from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Information Services from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.
About Information Services (Get Rating)
Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.
