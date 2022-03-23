FY2022 EPS Estimates for Hargreaves Lansdown plc Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Hargreaves Lansdown in a report released on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Roberts now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hargreaves Lansdown’s FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($17.31) to GBX 1,205 ($15.86) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($19.35) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,590 ($20.93) to GBX 1,530 ($20.14) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,480 ($19.48) to GBX 1,224 ($16.11) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,166.17.

Shares of HRGLY stock opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average of $37.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.2824 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.45%.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.