Gambling.com Group (GAMB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect Gambling.com Group to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GAMB opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Gambling.com Group has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAMB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GAMB shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gambling.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

