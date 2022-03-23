Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Down to $2.24

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.24, but opened at $2.11. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 209,686 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOTU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. CLSA raised Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93. The company has a market cap of $586.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -1.09.

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $173.03 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 47.02% and a negative return on equity of 92.01%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

