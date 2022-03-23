Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Trading Down 5.2%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.18. 33,303 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,485,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOTU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. CLSA upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $563.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -1.09.

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 92.01% and a negative net margin of 47.02%. The company had revenue of $173.03 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

