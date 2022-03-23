GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Downgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $68.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 72.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GDS. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Shares of GDS opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.88. GDS has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.00.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. GDS’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GDS will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 84.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in GDS in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 8.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in GDS in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in GDS in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

