General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GIS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.60.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $62.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.88 and a 200-day moving average of $64.39. General Mills has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $69.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $628,941.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,303. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in General Mills by 51.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 35.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 8.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 19.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

