Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S lowered its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,315,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 278,824 shares during the period. Gentex comprises 4.1% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S owned approximately 3.09% of Gentex worth $254,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Gentex by 1.3% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Gentex by 1.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Gentex by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 32,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Gentex by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.65.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 58,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $1,789,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 13,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $417,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,154 shares of company stock valued at $4,908,483. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gentex stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.22. The company had a trading volume of 30,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,374. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

