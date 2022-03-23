Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.65.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex stock opened at $29.39 on Tuesday. Gentex has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.37.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 13,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $417,601.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 58,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $1,789,327.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,154 shares of company stock worth $4,908,483. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,080,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,262,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at about $560,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gentex (Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.