George Kurtz Sells 75,801 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,613,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,398,142. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.02 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.09 and a beta of 1.38.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.24.
CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
