George Kurtz Sells 75,801 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,613,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,398,142. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.02 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $348,527,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $229,834,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 317.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,184,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,092,000 after acquiring an additional 900,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.24.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.