Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 492,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,746,000 after buying an additional 54,756 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 172,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.23%.

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.35.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.