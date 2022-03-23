GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,539.15

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,539.15 ($20.26) and traded as high as GBX 1,620.40 ($21.33). GlaxoSmithKline shares last traded at GBX 1,616 ($21.27), with a volume of 15,073,872 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.06) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.75) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.43) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.38) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.33) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,657.29 ($21.82).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of £81.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,598.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,540.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a yield of 1.4%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 0.92%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.20), for a total value of £547,899.10 ($721,299.50).

About GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

