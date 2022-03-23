Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Andrew M. Cohn Purchases 7,283 Shares

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $116,528.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GWRS opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $361.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.62. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $21.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 170.59%.

GWRS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Global Water Resources by 65.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Global Water Resources by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Global Water Resources by 685.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Global Water Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Global Water Resources by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

