GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Major Shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L Buys 25,336 Shares of Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 25,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,341,794.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 36,713 shares of GMS stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.07.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $54.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.12 and its 200-day moving average is $52.65. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $37.16 and a one year high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price target on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on GMS in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,015,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,720,000 after acquiring an additional 49,049 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of GMS by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 26,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of GMS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile (Get Rating)

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

