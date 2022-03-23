Golden Green Inc. Sells 292 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Golden Green Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $465,937,000 after purchasing an additional 257,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Best Buy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $331,926,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $218,974,000 after purchasing an additional 411,970 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 1,039.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $209,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Best Buy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,356,479 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $143,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BBY opened at $99.30 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.31.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

