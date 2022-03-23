Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.98

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.98 and traded as high as $12.39. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 3,836,576 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.36.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $312.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.30 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 43.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 30.95%. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 330,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 55,937 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

