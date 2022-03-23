Governor DAO Price Reaches $0.51 on Top Exchanges (GDAO)

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Governor DAO coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001216 BTC on major exchanges. Governor DAO has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $21,903.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00047987 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.11 or 0.07010321 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,039.19 or 1.00066868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00044832 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,896,947 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org

Governor DAO Coin Trading

