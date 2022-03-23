GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Acquired by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 192.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,603 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 15.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,551,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,528,000 after buying an additional 1,682,493 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,342,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,050,000 after purchasing an additional 229,556 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 3.6% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,690,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,364,000 after purchasing an additional 269,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,793,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,107,000 after purchasing an additional 116,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 13.0% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,869,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after purchasing an additional 674,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EAF opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.03. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 372.52%. The company had revenue of $363.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

