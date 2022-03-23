Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

GRPH stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,592. Graphite Bio has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.03.

In other Graphite Bio news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 177,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,281 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Graphite Bio by 5,887.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Graphite Bio by 207.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Graphite Bio by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRPH. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Graphite Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Graphite Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Graphite Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphite Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

