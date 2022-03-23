Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts expect Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Great Elm Capital’s earnings. Great Elm Capital reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Great Elm Capital.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ GECC traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,904. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.40 million, a PE ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.14. Great Elm Capital has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $23.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Great Elm Capital by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 18,903 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

