Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Shares Down 3.9%

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Rating) dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.60 and last traded at C$8.60. Approximately 5,904 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 8,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.95.

GIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$11.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Green Impact Partners in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Green Impact Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$173.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.12.

