Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $132.04

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.04 ($1.74) and traded as low as GBX 128.80 ($1.70). Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 131.60 ($1.73), with a volume of 542,551 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GNC shares. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.30) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 160 ($2.11).

Get Greencore Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 129.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 132.01. The stock has a market cap of £692.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.