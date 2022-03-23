Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) CMO Adam Schoenfeld Sells 33,000 Shares of Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) CMO Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $16,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Greenlane alerts:

On Friday, March 11th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total value of $15,840.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $16,170.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $17,820.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $22,440.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $38,582.00.

GNLN opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $51.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 373,013 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 39,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 16.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Greenlane from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenlane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Greenlane Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.