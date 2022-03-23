Greif (NYSE:GEF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.300-$6.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEF. KeyCorp cut their target price on Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greif from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Greif from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered Greif from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Greif from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Get Greif alerts:

Shares of NYSE GEF traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.11. 4,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,007. Greif has a 52-week low of $53.44 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.51.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Greif had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Greif will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.11%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter worth about $15,988,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter worth about $1,233,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Greif by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

About Greif (Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.