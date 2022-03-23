Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,205 shares of the coupon company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Groupon worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.23. Groupon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Groupon had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $223.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRPN. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Groupon from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

Groupon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

