Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $32.70

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.70 and traded as low as $32.56. Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares last traded at $33.10, with a volume of 30,089 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GFED. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Guaranty Federal Bancshares from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $144.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.69.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares ( NASDAQ:GFED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.59%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 25,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

