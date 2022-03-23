Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Gap Down to $60.94

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.94, but opened at $59.55. Guardant Health shares last traded at $58.58, with a volume of 597 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.36 and a 200-day moving average of $92.75.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 11.2% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the third quarter worth $386,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the third quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the third quarter worth $3,000,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

