Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys New Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 246,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,352,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.93. 175,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,801,019. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

