Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,107 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $18,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,535,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,450,702,000 after buying an additional 77,909 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in S&P Global by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,615,000 after purchasing an additional 245,047 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,559,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,259,000 after purchasing an additional 40,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,118,000 after purchasing an additional 451,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,925,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,974,000 after purchasing an additional 100,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $477.00.

S&P Global stock traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $410.14. 24,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,972. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $399.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $98.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $342.60 and a one year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.