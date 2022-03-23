Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,537 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $37,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $4.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,782,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.39. The stock has a market cap of $271.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $295.33.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 686,418 shares of company stock valued at $187,291,859. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

